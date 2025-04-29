1,922 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 162,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

