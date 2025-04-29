Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

