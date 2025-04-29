Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $572.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

