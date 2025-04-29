Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 64 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2,922.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 470,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,440,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.06. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.