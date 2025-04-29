Two Sigma Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,302,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $309.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.