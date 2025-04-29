Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

