Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 163,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NEM stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

