Confluent (CFLT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $264.45 million for the quarter. Confluent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFLT stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Confluent has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,490.79. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,858.46. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

