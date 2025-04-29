VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 74.0% in April

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,602 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,522 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBND opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

