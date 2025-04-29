AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 134,157 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,689,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $238,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $101.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

