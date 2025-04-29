Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,376 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $166,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

View Our Latest Report on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.