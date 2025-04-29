AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,226,671 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,598,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,226,671 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $183,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

HPE opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

