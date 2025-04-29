Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,200 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the March 31st total of 274,300 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Interactive Strength Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $996.00.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Strength

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.