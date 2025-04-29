TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 24,267,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,676,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

