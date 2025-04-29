Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 42,000 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $801.36 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,766.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa America cut HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

