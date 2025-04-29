Jump Financial LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,824 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 84,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,198.30. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $722,129.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,816.49. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $537.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.45%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

