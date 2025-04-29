NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Veralto Stock Down 0.3 %

VLTO opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.