TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Sells C$11,000.00 in Stock

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$11,000.00.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

TNR opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. TNR Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

