Douglas A. Cifu Sells 178,320 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after acquiring an additional 471,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,993,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

