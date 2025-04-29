Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells $738,520.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,251.65. This trade represents a 25.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $147.66 and a 12 month high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

