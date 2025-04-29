NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. TD Cowen cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

