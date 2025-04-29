Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 590,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,501,120. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 21st, Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $1,223,130.36.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85.
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00.
Snowflake stock opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
