DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

NYSE DXC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. DXC Technology has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

