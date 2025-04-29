Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RGA opened at $190.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

