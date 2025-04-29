Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Quanta Services stock opened at $291.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

