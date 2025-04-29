Comparing NET Power (NPWR) & Its Rivals

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NET Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67 NET Power Competitors 97 607 848 36 2.52

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.61%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 17.31%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NET Power and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -2.69 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.47

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

