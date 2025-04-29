Onity Group (ONIT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Onity Group to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $244.63 million for the quarter.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.95). Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.37 million. On average, analysts expect Onity Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onity Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ONIT stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Onity Group has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Onity Group Company Profile

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Further Reading

