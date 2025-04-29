Head-To-Head Contrast: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The9 and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 MoneyLion 0 3 3 2 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $92.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than The9.

This table compares The9 and MoneyLion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $176.49 million 0.60 $2.82 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.78 -$45.24 million $0.75 114.53

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61%

Summary

MoneyLion beats The9 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

