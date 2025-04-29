Comparing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.61, indicating a potential upside of 87.03%. Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -39.20% 0.82% 0.36% Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 5.89, meaning that its stock price is 489% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, meaning that its stock price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Digihost Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $1.00 billion 0.83 -$401.41 million ($5.50) -2.00 Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Digihost Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

