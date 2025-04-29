Financial Review: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT)

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

RDE has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RDE and Insight Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RDE $88.93 million 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.70 billion 0.51 $249.69 million $6.52 21.30

Profitability

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than RDE.

This table compares RDE and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RDE N/A -62.87% -38.24% Insight Enterprises 2.87% 18.95% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RDE and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RDE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insight Enterprises 0 2 2 0 2.50

RDE presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.46%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.20%. Given RDE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RDE is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats RDE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making. It also provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services contracts; and cloud/software-as-a-service subscription products. In addition, the company designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. It serves construction, esports, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and restaurant, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. Insight Enterprises, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

