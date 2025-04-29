Analyzing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Toast (NYSE:TOST)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of IBEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Toast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $521.73 million 0.62 $33.65 million $2.13 11.50 Toast $4.96 billion 3.56 -$246.00 million ($0.01) -3,572.00

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IBEX has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IBEX and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 1 0 2.50 Toast 0 13 11 0 2.46

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Toast has a consensus target price of $40.26, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 7.08% 25.29% 13.16% Toast 0.40% 1.54% 0.93%

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

