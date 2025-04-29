Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) vs. Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Financial Review

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Balfour Beatty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00 Balfour Beatty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balfour Beatty has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Balfour Beatty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83% Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock and Balfour Beatty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.52 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -18.38 Balfour Beatty $11.93 billion 0.20 $244.97 million N/A N/A

Balfour Beatty has higher revenue and earnings than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Summary

Balfour Beatty beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants. It also offers a range of services, including design and/or build, mechanical and electrical engineering, shell and core and/or fit-out, and interior refurbishment; support services to various utility assets comprising servicing of power transmission and distribution assets, as well as construction and maintenance of electricity networks, including replacement or new build of overhead lines, underground cabling, cable tunnels, and offshore wind farm maintenance; and maintenance, asset and network management, and design services for highways, railways, and other assets. In addition, the company operates a portfolio of service concession assets comprising roads, healthcare, student accommodation, biomass, and waste and offshore transmission sectors; offers real estate management services, such as property development and asset management services; and develops housing units on land. Balfour Beatty plc was founded in 1909 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

