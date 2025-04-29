SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Head to Head Comparison

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SUNation Energy alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77% ADTRAN -56.95% -38.62% -8.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SUNation Energy and ADTRAN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $56.86 million 0.15 -$8.13 million N/A N/A ADTRAN $922.72 million 0.68 -$267.69 million ($5.69) -1.37

SUNation Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADTRAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUNation Energy and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 ADTRAN 0 0 4 1 3.20

ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given ADTRAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Summary

ADTRAN beats SUNation Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

(Get Free Report)

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services. The company also provides various software, such as Mosaic One SaaS, n-Command, Procloud, MCP, AOE and ACI-E, and Ensemble Controller. It serves large, medium, and small service providers; alternative service providers, such as utilities, municipalities and fiber overbuilders; cable/MSOs; and SMBs and distributed enterprises. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNation Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNation Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.