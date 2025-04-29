Comparing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% IceCure Medical -376.85% -124.44% -87.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and IceCure Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.95 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.43 IceCure Medical $3.29 million 20.58 -$14.65 million ($0.30) -4.07

Analyst Recommendations

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biotricity and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

