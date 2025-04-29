KLA (KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.07 per share and revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. KLA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 7.450-8.650 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $693.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $683.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.67.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

