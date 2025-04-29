StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.