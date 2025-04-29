StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 258.21% and a negative net margin of 21.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.