StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 126,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.