StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 3.4 %
SALM stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10.
About Salem Media Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.