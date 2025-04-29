StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 3.4 %

SALM stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

