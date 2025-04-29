Baiya International Group’s (NASDAQ:BIYA) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Baiya International Group’s (NASDAQ:BIYA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 30th. Baiya International Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Baiya International Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Baiya International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIYA opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Baiya International Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Baiya International Group is a business services company in the Business Services industry.

