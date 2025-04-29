Caterpillar (CAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $306.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.49 and its 200-day moving average is $359.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

