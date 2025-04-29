Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.780 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

