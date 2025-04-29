DSV A/S (DSDVY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $40.57 billion for the quarter.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect DSV A/S to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSV A/S Price Performance

DSDVY stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

DSV A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

