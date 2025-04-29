Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

RMBS opened at $52.22 on Friday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $69.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,221 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

