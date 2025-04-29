ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.