ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

