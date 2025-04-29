Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 118,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

