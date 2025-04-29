StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.58 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.35.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

