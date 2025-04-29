StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 13.7 %
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $407,376.30, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.