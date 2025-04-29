StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of WBA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

