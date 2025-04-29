StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

