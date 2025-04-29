Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.22. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

